AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 200.10 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (2.99%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.52%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
DFML 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.76%)
DGKC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (6.18%)
FCCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
FFBL 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FFL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.28%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 48.80 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.86%)
NBP 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.17%)
OGDC 196.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 175.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.54%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.63%)
SEARL 118.79 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.95%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.59%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 59.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
UNITY 39.26 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.59%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.86%)
BR100 11,670 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,958 Increased By 547.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 109,419 Increased By 365.5 (0.34%)
KSE30 33,946 Increased By 97.3 (0.29%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; profit-taking caps rise

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 10:12am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street’s gains at the end of last week, although profit-taking on major semiconductor-related shares limited gains.

The Nikkei climbed 0.3% to 39,197.57 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.4% at 2,738.43.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose to record closing highs on Friday following upbeat company forecasts and as US jobs data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month.

The Dow finished lower.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group, up 2.2%, and Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing, adding 1%, were among heavyweight Japanese shares to get a lift from Wall Street’s gains.

The solid US economic picture also supported trader sentiment, while data on Monday showed Japan’s economy expanded at a faster pace than initially reported in July-September, thanks to upward revisions in capital investment and exports.

Rakuten Group’s 7% jump led gainers on continued optimism following the firm’s announcement on Dec. 6 of a shareholder benefits program.

But declines in chip-related shares weighed on the overall index.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest’s 4.5% drop was the steepest on the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron shed 0.4%.

Analysts cited profit-taking after chip shares tracked their US peers higher last week, helping the Nikkei touch its highest intraday level since Nov. 12 at 39,632.3 on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

Besides profit-taking, investors are focused on monetary policy meetings for both the Fed and Bank of Japan (BOJ) next week, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“In the absence of any major market-moving news, we may see a somewhat cautious trend this week,” she said.

The Fed will begin its two-day policy meeting on Dec. 17, while the BOJ will meet on Dec. 18-19.

Among other shares, Sony Group rose 3.3%, Bandai Namco Holdings gained 2.9% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings advanced 2.6%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; profit-taking caps rise

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories