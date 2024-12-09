AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
IK forms panel for talks with govt

NNI Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has constituted a negotiation committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur and Hamid Raza to initiate talks with the government.

According to reports, Omar Ayub during a press conference revealed that on December 5, he had an extended meeting with Imran Khan in jail but was arrested again despite securing bail.

Ayub stated that Imran Khan has directed PTI members to hold a prayer and Jirga session on December 13 in Peshawar, inviting all political parties to participate. Additionally, PTI’s international chapters will host events in their respective countries on December 15.

IK announces power show in Peshawar on 13th

Omar Ayub shared that the primary agenda of the negotiation committee is to secure the release of detained PTI workers.

He warned that if its demands are not met, the party may resort to a civil disobedience, which could have national and international implications. PTI has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

However, Asad Qaiser emphasised that PTI would not back down from its constitutional rights. He criticised the maltreatment of arrested PTI workers, who were allegedly presented in courts as terrorists. He reiterated that PTI’s struggle remains within the boundaries of the law and constitution.

PTI’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram argued that the government’s oppressive actions cannot sever the public’s connection with Imran Khan. He hinted that civil disobedience would reflect public dissatisfaction, questioning why citizens should pay taxes to a government they did not vote for.

Federal Government PTI Imran Khan PMLN PTI leaders Adiala jail Political dialogue PTI founder

