Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

PM says govt to root out corruption

APP Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the government’s commitment to root out corruption at every level, urging the people to play their role in the government’s quest for a corruption-free future.

“On this International Anti-Corruption Day, let us stand together, united in our resolve to build a Pakistan where public resources are utilised efficiently for the welfare of our people,” the prime minister said in a message.

“Let us work together for a future where the rule of law prevails and where accountability is the bedrock for all,” he said.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other law enforcement agencies were working tirelessly to ensure that those who misuse power and rob the hard-earned public revenues face the consequences of their actions. “We recognise the hard work of our institutions and stand with them in this important task to root out corruption from society”, he added.

He highlighted that the 9th of December marked the International Anti-Corruption Day, a reminder of the global efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges facing our societies — corruption. “This year’s theme “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity” rightly highlights the important role that our youth can play in the fight against corruption. Our younger generation deserves a future where they can thrive free from corruption,” he added.

Today, he said Pakistan joined the international community to renew its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability for now and for future generations.

He emphasised that corruption was a corrosive element that undermined economic development and destroys the social fabric of societies. “It robs nations of their potential and prevents people from enjoying the benefits of fair governance and equal opportunities. It also distorts public services, diverts resources meant for development, and perpetuates inequality that impacts the lives of ordinary citizens. Corruption is therefore a major reason for distrust between the governments and its citizens,” he remarked.

However, he said the government alone could not win the fight against corruption. He said that it required the collective effort of every citizen, every community and every institution.

He also urged the media to play an active role in exposing malpractices. “This day demands active participation from all who believe in justice and integrity. Each one of us must take responsibility for building a transparent and accountable society,” he added.

NAB corruption PM Shehbaz Sharif rule of law anti corruption drive Anti Corruption Day

