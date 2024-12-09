Annual ‘Chawmoss’ festival begins in Kalash valleys

PESHAWAR: The annual historical and ancient festival Chawmoss commenced in the captivating Kalash valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur and Birir in Chitral.

Following the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, the Tourists’ Facilitation Centres (TFC) in Chitral city and Upper Dir will provide visitors with all kinds of information and facilities.

Additionally, the personnel of Tourism Police have been deployed in the valley for the convenience of tourists. Moreover, enforcement inspectors from the Tourism Services Wing have been assigned duties to regularly inspect various hotels and guesthouses in the valley during the festival, ensuring top-notch services for visitors.

The 15-day-long festival in the Kalash valleys is a scene of celebration. The Chawmoss Festival is observed as a celebration of the New Year, which includes rituals like fox chasing for predictions and festivities for the coming year.

One of the key rituals is Chhooi Nari, in which young boys and girls climb steep sacred slopes, light fires, and engage in a competition to create smoke plumes. The group whose smoke rises higher is declared the winner.

Other important rituals of the Chawmoss Festival include Mandahik and Sharaberak. In the Sharaberak ritual, the Kalasha make various figures, such as a markhor, shepherds, cows, ancestral symbols and other items, using flour.

These are baked in a fire and after preparation, they are distributed among neighbors as gifts, symbolizing prosperity, celebration and the significance of the festival. During this, the Kalasha sing traditional songs to express their joy.

In the Mandahik ritual, members of the Kalash tribe light pinewood torches and observe five minutes of silence in memory of their deceased loved ones.

The unique Chawmoss Festival of the Kalash tribe will conclude on December 22. Every year, thousands of local and international tourists visit the Kalash valleys to witness and enjoy this vibrant festival.

