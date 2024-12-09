AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

Blind individuals: Jobs to be provided through DRCs: govt

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: In the wake of ongoing protest of blind persons outside Karachi Press Club, Tauha Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has said that the Blind Action Committee, representing a section of the blind community, recently held two meetings with the officials of the DEPD.

During these discussions, the committee raised a demand for the provision of 500 regular government jobs for blind individuals, in accordance with a list they intended to provide.

The representatives of Blind Action Committee were also informed that the department is also being approached from other representative bodies of persons with disabilities for jobs and their demands are also required to be taken into consideration as per law through DRCs.

The secretary DEPD added that the representatives of Blind Action Committee were second time apprised that as per legal requirements and direction of Honorable Court, jobs in grade 1 to 4 are to be provided through District Recruitment Committee (DRC) concerned and they need to submit their applications to DRCs as and when announced by the DRCs concerned for consideration and finalization in accordance with job quota.

However, the representatives of Blind Action Committee were adamant to their demand for providing jobs to 500 persons whose list to be provided by them without going through the legal/DRC procedure.

They instead said to stage a sit-in protest in front of Karachi Press Club with extended participation and march towards Chief Minister’s House if their demand for providing 500 jobs out-right are not met.

It is brought to the record that the Government of Sindh had provided 156 jobs to the blind persons on a contingent basis last year and advised them to apply to DRC concerned for regular jobs. It is also pertinent to point out that a sizable number of blind and other persons being disabled have been provided regular jobs through DRCs.

He further added that, for the greater welfare of blinds, the Government of Sindh through Department of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) has been extending grant-in-aid to the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the cause of blinds in the province like, Pakistan Association of Blind (PAB), Pakistan Disabled Foundation (PDF) and Ida Rieu etc.

In addition, the services of free Braille courses are provided to the blinds. He added that the definition of Disabled quota covers different categories of disabilities and is not restricted to blinds only.

However, the blind are equally deserved for employment against job quota. For meeting their demand, the Blind Action Committee is again emphasized upon/requested to adopt the course of legal procedure and submit their applications for jobs to the respective DRCs.

The Government of Sindh will, however, continue to strive for the well-being of persons with disabled including blinds and take every possible effort to meet their lawful demands.

