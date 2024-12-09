AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

‘PTI founder has no future’: Protection of minorities’ rights govt’s top priority: Tarar

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no future, and ensuring protection of minorities’ rights remains the government’s foremost priority.

Speaking at a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at the Bihar Colony church ground here on Sunday, he criticised the PTI’s failed plans to storm Islamabad. He also declared that the country’s economy was now on the right track and that any attempts at a civil disobedience movement would fail miserably.

He stressed that the PTI and its leader’s politics of chaos and violence had been rejected by people, adding that the party had no interest in addressing public issues and had only promoted a culture of unrest and destruction.

“The PTI’s attempt to stage a sit-in in Islamabad failed badly, and now they are threatening a civil disobedience movement, which, like their past propaganda, will flop,” he added.

Tarar also extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the Christian community, pledging to stand with them in their joys and sorrows.

“A magnificent Christmas tree will be installed in this area, and I will personally come to light it,” he said, lauding the sacrifices and contributions of minorities in Pakistan’s creation and progress.

He highlighted the roles of notable figures such as Haroon William, who sacrificed his life for the nation while serving in the Pakistan Army, and Cecil Chaudhry, who represented Pakistan internationally.

“The Christian community has produced some of the world’s best fighter pilots, and like all communities, they have contributed significantly to Pakistan’s development,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to raising his voice for minorities’ rights and standing against any form of oppression or violence.

About the economic situation, Attaullah Tarar praised the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that positive government policies had put the economy on the right track.

“Foreign exchange reserves have increased, inflation is now below 4pc, and foreign investors are showing interest in Pakistan, which will reduce unemployment and boost exports,” he noted.

He also assured his constituency’s residents of his dedication to their well-being, recalling that their votes had made him an MNA and a federal minister.

“I always introduce myself as belonging to this constituency, home to 70,000 Christians,” he shared.

Responding to a question about PTI’s allegations, he dismissed them as baseless and called PTI’s founder’s actions shameful.

“People want employment, electricity, and gas, not chaos and unrest,” he said.

Regarding the National Action Plan, Tarar confirmed its implementation and criticised the KP government for its lack of seriousness in maintaining law and order.

