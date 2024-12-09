AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-09

Citigroup rolls out AI tools for employees in eight countries

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

NEW YORK: Citigroup began rolling out on Wednesday new artificial intelligence tools to be used by employees in eight countries, senior executives said.

Around 140,000 employees will have access to the tools. In a memo to staff sent on Wednesday, Tim Ryan, head of technology and business enablement, explained how each of them works.

Citi Assist searches internal bank policies and procedures. “It’s like having a super-smart coworker at your fingertips to help navigate commonly used policies and procedures across HR, risk, compliance, and finance,” Ryan said in the memo.

The other tool, Citi Stylus, is able to summarize, compare or search multiple documents at the same time. Beginning this month, both tools will be accessible to employees in the US, Canada, Hungary, India, Ireland, Poland, Singapore and the United Kingdom. They will be gradually expanded to other markets.

Large banks have been using artificial intelligence tools in more targeted ways. Morgan Stanley has a chatbot that helps financial advisors in interactions with clients, and Bank of America’s virtual assistant Erica focuses on day-to-day transactions of retail clients.

Ryan said in a video interview with Reuters that Citi will review how employees are interacting with the tools to develop new uses for them, but staff may also make proposals. “These tools will help to simplify work and increase productivity.”, he added.

Ryan, a former PwC executive, joined Citigroup earlier this year and is responsible since September for fixing the bank’s longstanding data management issues alongside Chief Operating Officer Anand Selva.

Chief Technology Officer David Griffiths said in the interview that the artificial intelligence initiatives are “separate” from the work being carried to improve the bank’s data quality and infrastructure to comply with regulators consent orders.

citigroup Morgan Stanley Citi

Comments

200 characters

Citigroup rolls out AI tools for employees in eight countries

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories