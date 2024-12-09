AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to work with partners in Syria to manage risk after Assad toppled, Biden says

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 12:49am

WASHINGTON: The United States will work with partners and stakeholders in Syria to help seize an opportunity and manage the risk, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday after rebel fighters overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In remarks at the White House, Biden said the United States will support Syria’s neighbors through the period of transition and will assess the words and actions of rebel groups.

Biden said the United States does not officially know of Assad’s whereabouts but noted reports that he fled to Moscow. He said Assad “should be held accountable.”

Biden said Syria is in a period of risk and uncertainty and that it is the first time in years that neither Russia nor Iran nor the Hezbollah organization held an influential role in Syria.

Syrian rebels say they have toppled Assad in state television announcement

“For years, the main backers of Assad have been Iran, Hezbollah and Russia. But over the last week, their support collapsed - all three of them - because all three of them are far weaker today than they were when I took office,” said Biden, who became president in 2021.

Biden said U.S. forces on Sunday conducted a dozen precision strikes within Syria targeting camps and operatives of the group.

“It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country. It’s also a moment of risk and uncertainty,” Biden said.

“As we all turn to the question of what comes next, the United States will work with our partners and the stakeholders in Syria to help them seize an opportunity to manage the risk,” Biden added.

Syria Joe Biden White House Bashar al Assad

Comments

200 characters

US to work with partners in Syria to manage risk after Assad toppled, Biden says

Syria’s Assad is in Moscow after deal on safety of military bases, say Russian news agencies

Syrian rebels say they have toppled Assad in state television announcement

Punjab CM Maryam arrives in China on 8-day visit

PCB’s stance on Champions Trophy voice of every Pakistani: PM Shehbaz

Trump says Russia abandoned Syria’s Assad, never should have been involved

Israel army says deploying in Syria buffer zone

Trump calls for immediate Ukraine ceasefire, Zelenskiy says guarantees needed

South Korea ex-defence minister arrested over President Yoon’s martial law

Maritime operations generate only 0.5% of Pakistan’s GDP, says Qaiser Ahmed

Australia thump India at fortress Adelaide to level series

Read more stories