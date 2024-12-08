AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Iranian embassy stormed in Damascus

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2024 06:29pm
Rebel fighters stand near the Iranian embassy with a torn poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and late Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria December 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Rebel fighters stand near the Iranian embassy with a torn poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and late Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria December 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s embassy in the Syrian capital was stormed by rebels on Sunday following their capture of Damascus and the fall of Iran-allied Bashar al-Assad, Iranian state TV reported.

“It is said that the Iranian embassy was stormed alongside nearby stores by an armed group different from the group now controlling [most of] Syria,” Iranian state TV said, referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded the rebel advances across western Syria.

Footage from inside the embassy’s premises was shared by Saudi Arabia’s al-Arabiya channel, showing that assailants had rummaged through furniture and documents inside the building and damaged some windows.

Reuters could not verify the videos.

Whereabouts of Syria’s Assad unknown with army officers saying he boarded flight

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that Iranian diplomats had vacated the embassy in the early morning, prior to any assault.

Iran’s state TV said HTS had guaranteed there would be no disturbance to the Sayeda Zeinab and Sayeda Ruqqaya shrines in Damascus.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Sunday that all Iranian servants of the shrines returned to Iran prior to the capture of Damascus by rebels.

Sayeda Zeinab - the granddaughter of the Prophet Mohammad - is venerated by Shi’ites and her shrine is a site of mass pilgrimage for Shi’ites from across the world. It has also been a magnet for Shi’ite militiamen in Syria.

HTS was formerly an al Qaeda affiliate known as the Nusra Front until its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, severed ties with the global jihadist movement in 2016.

