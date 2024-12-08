AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Gold higher after US jobs report supports rate cut bets

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

NEW YORK: Gold prices inched up on Friday after the November US job growth report suggested the labour market continues to ease gradually, leaving room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $2,638.89 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT).

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,660.70. US job growth surged in November, but this probably does not signal a material shift in labor market conditions that continue to ease steadily and allows the Fed to cut interest rates again this month.

“The data was somewhere in between. We see the non-farm payroll higher than the forecast, which could be a little bit of a bearish sentiment on gold in the short term, but the private payroll is slightly below the forecast almost by 9000, this reaffirms the potential Fed cuts in the next couple of weeks,” said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

The US dollar and US Treasuries yields fell after labour market report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month after rising an upwardly revised 36,000 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls accelerating by 200,000.

The prospect of rate cuts, starting with the half basis point reduction in September, has underpinned gold’s record rally this year, as lower rates increase the appeal of holding non-yielding gold. Traders now see a 91% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at Fed’s December meeting, versus a 72% chance before the payrolls data.

