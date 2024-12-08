‘How did Ali Sobh become a mega-millionaire?’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. I would like to add to what I said earlier that amid this sea of despair was their son, a boy whose childhood was stolen by necessity. At the tender age of nine, he took on the grueling job of a paperboy to help his family pay the mounting bills. While other children played, went to the movies, and celebrated birthdays, he worked tirelessly, shouldering burdens far beyond his years. By thirteen, he had added the roles of busboy and waiter to his growing list of jobs. His life was a relentless cycle of labour, leaving little room for school, play, or dreams of his own. Despite his sacrifices, the boy felt invisible, his efforts unnoticed and uncelebrated. Each day he fought a silent battle against the unfairness of his circumstances, against the weight of expectations he could barely carry. His mother, too, sank deeper into her own disillusionment, convinced that the golden child from her dream was nothing more than a cruel illusion. And yet, amidst the heartbreak and relentless toil, a quiet resilience began to grow within him—a spark of something extraordinary waiting to be revealed

Despite his hardships, Ali was a spiritual soul. People often remarked that he had the aura of a priest. His calm demeanor and striking good looks made him stand out, even in his difficult circumstances. After years of relentless work, he managed to save $6,000 - a small fortune in his eyes - but he never let his struggles dim his optimism. His handsome features eventually caught the attention of a modeling agency, and for a while, he found fleeting success in the limelight.

Qamar Bashir

