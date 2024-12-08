AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-08

‘Fake govt’ can’t solve problems facing nation: JI chief

Safdar Rasheed Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticized the government’s policies, calling them detrimental to the people.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Saturday, following a consultative meeting with Punjab’s leadership; he said the rule of fraudulent elements that came to power through fake Form 47 cannot resolve the nation’s problems.

JI Chief said that the Prime Minister’s claims about reducing inflation are a pack of lies, he asserted, pointing to a staggering 319% increase in gas prices as evidence. “The government itself spreads fake news,” he said, adding that it imposed internet restrictions and suppressed dissent. “Dictatorship and censorship will not be accepted,” he asserted.

In response to a question regarding the issue of madrasah registration, Rehman said Jamaat-e-Islami supports the process of registration but stressed the need to involve all stakeholders (boards of religious seminaries) to resolve the matter. He criticized the political practices of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), citing the 26th Amendment as a lesson for the nation.

He highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami’s “Haq Do Awam Ko” (give the people their rights) movement is ongoing, with plans for marches in Lahore and other major cities of Punjab to address farmers’ grievances.

The JI chief strongly condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Gulf countries, calling them equivalent to genocide. He also denounced Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, carried out with U.S. support, and demanded an immediate ceasefire. He announced a Million March in Islamabad on December 29 in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Rehman demanded the formation of an independent and empowered commission to investigate the killing of PTI protestors in Islamabad. He condemned the arrests of Pashtuns in the federal capital, calling it an attempt to foster division and prejudice. He said the government is lying about casualties during the protests, saying that Jamaat-e-Islami itself is aware of six to seven deaths. He announced the establishment of a legal assistance cell in Islamabad to aid those facing police harassment or other grievances.

In response to another question regarding the deteriorating economic situation, Rehman criticized the government for failing to control soaring prices of electricity, petrol, gas, and essential commodities. He stated that 100 million people now live below the poverty line, with the poor and middle class struggling to survive. He condemned the government’s actions, such as slowing internet speeds, which he said are destroying the livelihoods of millions. “Such tactics are unacceptable,” he declared.

He called on the government to end privileges for the ruling elite and urged them to pay taxes instead of burdening the poor and salaried class. He criticized the lack of fair prices for farmers’ produce, particularly sugarcane, and questioned why the government cannot provide agricultural subsidies while failing to tax feudal landlords.

When asked, Rehman said that Jamaat-e-Islami will stage protests for farmers’ rights in Vehari, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, and later in Lahore. He called for the benefits of Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements to be used for reducing electricity prices. “The movement for public issues will continue,” he said, adding that grassroots public committees will be formed in urban and rural areas.

He reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to fighting for democracy, the rule of law, and the rights of the people, while vowing to end the dominance of the ruling elite.

