Gold prices slightly down

KARACHI: Gold saw a little fall on Saturday, reflecting the global market’s sluggish trend, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs300 and Rs257, reaching Rs274, 400 per tola and Rs235, 254 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value dipped by $3, now selling for $2, 632 per ounce with silver trading at $31 per ounce.

Silver prices held steady on the local market at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

