World

Turkey’s Erdogan says there is a new reality in Syria

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 11:06pm

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that there was now a new reality in neighbouring Syria, where Turkey has long supported opposition forces and carried out incursions against Kurdish forces that it regards as terrorists.

He was speaking as Syrian rebels entered suburbs of the city of Homs, sources said, opening a path to Damascus in a lightning advance as front lines collapse and government forces battle to save President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule.

“There is now a new reality in Syria, politically and diplomatically. And Syria belongs to Syrians with all its ethnic, sectarian and religious elements,” Erdogan said in a speech in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

“The people of Syria are the ones who will decide the future of their own country.”

Erdogan urges Assad to find ‘political solution’ to Syria war

Ankara has for years supported Syrian opposition forces looking to oust the Iran and Russia-backed Assad.

“As Turkey, our wish is for our neighbour Syria to quickly regain the peace, stability and tranquillity it has been longing for 13 years,” he added.

He added that the best way for the region to deal with the situation would be for “responsible actors and all international organisations” to support the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

A main concern of Turkey is the presence in northern Syria of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it regards as a terrorist group, closely tied with in Turkey who have fought a 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state.

