BRICS have no interest in weakening USD, Indian foreign minister says

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 02:41pm
DOHA: BRICS countries have no interest in weakening the U.S. dollar at all, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.

Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar

His remarks came a week after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had demanded that BRICS member countries, which include major emerging economies like India, Russia and China, commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the dollar or face 100% tariffs.

