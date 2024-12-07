CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday reviewed progress of development projects of communication, infrastructure, food and agriculture and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, additional secretary of the Ministry of Planning, members of the Planning Commission, secretaries of various ministries and divisions, and senior officials from relevant departments.

The Ministry of Railways and Communications updated on the recent progress of the Railway ML-1 and Karakoram Highway (KKH) projects and outlined their future course of action.

Discussing the Railway ML-1 project, the federal minister noted the commitment made by the Chinese premier for the visit of a team of Chinese technical experts to Pakistan.

During a recent meeting with the Chinese ambassador, it was also agreed that a team of financial experts would accompany them to ensure the simultaneous and efficient resolution of all matters related to the project.

Regarding KKH, the minister directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to expedite progress in coordination with the Chinese side to ensure its timely completion, as it is a strategic project under CPEC Phase-II.

While addressing the development of industrial zones, the federal minister emphasised China’s extensive expertise in this area. He highlighted that Pakistan has requested China to develop two model industrial zones, which would be done in turnkey basis. He said that these model zones would serve as benchmarks for other industrial zones across the country. He also directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to finalise the availability of land for SEZ development in Islamabad.

The minister directed the Power Division and PESCO to immediately energise the internal network of Rashakai SEZ and provide electricity to meet its current requirements.

Regarding Gwadar’s tax exemption policy, officials clarified that under the Finance Act, the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) and other Free Zone businesses are entitled to tax holidays and related incentives. He said that notifications have already been issued to relevant departments, confirming there is no turnover tax on SEZ enterprises operating in Gwadar.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the training of 1,000 agriculture graduates in China.

The minister directed that experts traveling for agricultural training should be fully facilitated. He said that these trainees to be selected from public and private sector on merit will learn latest technology and farm mechanisation techniques from China and help in modernising Pakistan’s agriculture. Special arrangements for halal food, including Sehri and Iftar during Ramazan, were also instructed.

The minister reiterated the vital role of the agriculture sector in Pakistan’s development and noted that the prime minister will soon announce the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan Framework, which is homegrown. This framework will be integrated into the five-year development plan, followed by the formulation of a comprehensive National Agriculture and Industrial Policy to advance the agriculture sector under a structured policy framework.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to ensuring the timely implementation of CPEC projects for the country’s economic growth and development.

