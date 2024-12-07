UNESCO team concludes 5-day visit

LAHORE: The UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission on Friday concluded its five-day visit to Lahore after assessing the monuments within Lahore Fort and evaluating Shalimar Gardens.

According to the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), as part of the protocol for the World Heritage Site (WHS) Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens, the Reactive Monitoring Mission visited Pakistan from December 2 to 6.

The delegation comprised Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Nao Hayashi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan. The mission was divided into two parts: the first two days focused on assessing the monuments within Lahore Fort, while the next two days concentrated on evaluating Shalimar Gardens.

A conclusive discussion was held at Arz Gah, Lahore Fort, on December 6. Kian Boon and Nao Hayashi expressed their appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality.

On this occasion, valuable suggestions and measures were shared with the WCLA and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. They commended the measures taken by the authorities to protect the tangible heritage of Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens. Additionally, they praised the policies formulated by the government to safeguard the valuable monuments of Lahore within the province.

