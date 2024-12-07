Session on gender-based violence held

HYDERABAD: Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah, Senior Psychologist of Women Development Department Hyderabad has said that the Women Development Department Hyderabad and JICA have been jointly working to create a society free from gender-based violence. The victims of gender-based violence are not only Pakistani women but now its global issue.

She said this during a session organized with the students of Khursheed Begum Girls Degree College Hyderabad. The session was organized as part of the 16-day activities on gender-based violence in which the college students were informed about gender-based violence.

Addressing the session, Qurat-ul-Ain Shah said that due to the increasing incidents of violence, legislation is being enacted at the global level and various programs are organized for the awareness of the people to create a society where Women can feel safe and secure.

She further said that with better education and awareness, legal action, social support, training of men, raising voice against women's freedom and violence, etc, we can create a safe society for women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024