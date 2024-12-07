AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

KP LUBCC approves master plans for seven more cities

Published 07 Dec, 2024

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Use and Building Control Council (LUBCC) on Friday approved the concept of master plans for seven additional cities including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mingora, Chitral, Jamraud, and Landi Kotal whereas concerned authorities were directed to prepare detailed designs and PC-1 for various development activities under these approved plans and present them for approval.

The 4th meeting of the Land Use and Building Control Council was held here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Provincial Cabinet members Arshad Ayub Khan, Major Muhammad Sajjad (retd), Pir Musawir Shah, Abdul Karim Tordher, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other members of the council attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed in detail on implementation status of decisions taken in previous meeting of the council and the proposed master plans for the earlier mentioned urban cities.

It was highlighted that these plans have been developed with extensive input from experts, keeping in view modern urban development requirements and the needs of these cities for the next 20 years.

The chief minister stressed the importance of implementing these plans effectively for the realistic development of urban areas, urging all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He also issued directives for establishing a one-window facilitation mechanism at the district level to assist investors.

He made it clear that a comprehensive unit comprising expert representatives from departments including environment, forestry, agriculture, and local government be set up for convenience of potential investors adding that, the unit would provide investors with all necessary information and procedural details in one place, eliminating the need for them to visit multiple offices.

As part of the ease-of-doing-business policy, the chief minister directed for the removal of unnecessary processes to streamline procedures for investors.

He emphasized that facilitating investors would directly contribute to the successful implementation of these master plans.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed for steps to regulate un-authorized/un-approved private housing societies and colonies in all urban centers.

He instructed offering these societies a one-time opportunity to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in accordance with the law.

He also directed GIS mapping of both government-owned properties and private colonies and societies.

The chief minister stressed that land transfers must align with approved plans to avoid future complications.

Moreover, for addressing water scarcity in future in the provincial capital, Peshawar, the chief minister directed for sustainable solutions to meet future demands.

He directed immediate action on proposed projects for water supply to Peshawar from Mohmand Dam and Jabba Dam and directed for detailed briefings on the matter. “We must take water issues seriously now to avoid major challenges in the future,” he remarked.

