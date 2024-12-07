Ahsan, GM China Energy International discuss 21 mega projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Friday, held a meeting with general manager of China Energy International Group, in which, they discussed that the group has delivered 21 mega projects in Pakistan with a cumulative value of more than $12 billion.

The group’s two most important hydropower projects with total capacity of 1,570 megawatt include Azad Pattan hydropower project (700 megawatt) and Sukki Kinari project (870 megawatt) with a cumulative investment of 3.5 billion USD.

Iqbal said, “The Azad Pattan hydro power project holds immense significance for Pakistan’s sustainable energy future. It exemplifies bilateral cooperation, regional development and a shared vision for sustainable infrastructure.”

The minister commended China’s unwavering commitment for successful implementation of Azad Pattan Hydropower project.

The China Energy International Group assured the minister its adherence to project’s development timelines as per directions of Government of Pakistan.

Since its presence in Pakistan from 1990s, the group has focused on Pakistani market for more than three decades and has worked in engineering design, construction execution and development of various infrastructure projects like hydropower, thermal power, nuclear power, transmission line, renewable energy, road and highway, water conservation, etc.

The company’s general manager Wang Huihua discussed the possibility of exploring potential projects aligned with Pakistan’s development priorities particularly in infrastructure development, sustainable development, eco environmental protection, smart cities and CPEC-related projects.

