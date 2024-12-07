Punjab minister terms PTI members ‘political vultures’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi cannot appear in court because she will have to answer for the diamonds.

“The PTI members are political vultures trying to play the Pashtun card,” Azma said, adding: “Those who are playing the religion card, the default card, the cypher card, and the Pashtun card, should forgive Pakistan.”

While addressing at a press conference, here on Friday, Azma further criticized PTI, calling it a party of turmoil that is always engaged in whining. “In yesterday’s by-elections, everyone saw their popularity plummeting. Even when they were in power, they couldn’t win by-elections. Last time, PML-N won the Sheikhupura seat by 12,500 votes, and this time, we won it by over 22,000 votes,” she added.

She emphasized that every time PTI called for unrest in Punjab, the people of Punjab rejected them.

“The people of Punjab prioritizing PML-N’s mega projects,” she said. She highlighted the initiatives of the Punjab government, including the scholarships provided by the Chief Minister to students whose parents cannot afford the tuition fees.

Azma Bokhari also mentioned that the federal government would save Rs 1.5 billion through the solar programme. “The chief minister Punjab will inaugurate the solar tube wells upon returning from China. The chief minister has not created any project just for files and slogans,” she added.

On the other hand, she criticized the “Fitna group” that called for civil disobedience and encouraged overseas Pakistanis to stop sending money to Pakistan. She also remarked on Bushra Bibi, stating, “Bushra Bibi does not go out with the prohibited person and during the Long March, she didn’t even observe proper veiling.”

Furthermore, she defended the Punjab government’s initiatives, saying that they did not give children sticks with nails, but instead, they were providing scholarships based on merit. She also mentioned that 130 billion rupees would be spent on these children’s education. The “Suthra Punjab” projects were progressing, and 100,000 jobs had been created in Punjab’s tehsils. Additionally, solar systems would be provided free of charge to those using up to 200 units of electricity, before the upcoming summer, she added.

She remarked that Faisal Vawda should contest the general elections, and he would learn the reality.

