Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices declined fairly on Friday following a dip in the international rates, traders said.

Gold lost value by Rs1,000 and Rs857, selling for Rs274, 700 per tola and Rs235, 511 per 10 grams, separately.

On the world market, gold bullion value dropped by $10 to trade at $2, 635 per ounce while silver was available for just over $31 per ounce.

Locally, silver was quoted stable at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024