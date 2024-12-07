26th Constitutional Amendment: Sharjeel praises Bilawal’s efforts

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto made the 26th Constitutional Amendment possible, and constitutional courts were established under it.

He said Sindh province took the initiative in establishing these courts. “We believe that the constitutional courts have provided significant relief to the people.”

Talking to the media outside the NAB court, he said that President Asif Ali Zardari spent 12 years in jail without being convicted. He added that various political parties have also faced the courts, and those who used to create such cases in the past are now facing such cases, themselves.

He said that there should be trust in the courts. The courts should not be intimidated or made controversial, and efforts should always be made to achieve justice based on truth and fairness.

He said that yesterday Imran Khan left the court, demonstrating an authoritarian mentality. The courts cannot be bent in this way. He said that Imran Khan’s mentality is that the establishment, judiciary, and Election Commission should all follow his orders. When the Election Commission did not comply with his demands, he made the most controversial appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja. Memon said that Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi organised an APC regarding public order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 16 parties, besides PTI, participated. He added that it was PTI’s responsibility to bring all political parties together.

He said that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worsening. The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is failing, while PTI’s priority is to spread anarchy, chaos, and confrontation with the institutions in the country.

Memon said that this is the third term of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is shameful that assembly members there cannot go to their constituencies. The police, supposed to maintain public order, were instead asked to provide security for PTI’s long march, so they could attack the federation. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has bowed its knees before terrorists, he said.

Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto, Chief Minister of Sindh, and the Sindh government have taken a clear stand on the issue of water. Water matters should be governed by the 1992 Agreement, and nothing else.

