Markets Print 2024-12-07

Modest trading on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Rasoolabad, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 400 bales of Khair Pur Mirus, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Akri were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16, 500 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,150 per maund and 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

