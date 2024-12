KARACHI: The Amerigo Vespucci ship, historic sailing and training ship of the Italian Navy, will arrive in Karachi on December 07, 2024, the 29th stage of the World Tour. This is the first visit of the ship to the Pakistani city.

The Amerigo Vespucci, guardian of the most ancient naval and seafaring traditions for over ninety years, is one of the most well-known symbols of Italy in the world.

