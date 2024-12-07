AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-07

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

=======================================================================================
06-Dec-24
=======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per  Currency unit
=======================================================================================
Currency                         05-Dec-24      04-Dec-24      03-Dec-24      02-Dec-24
=======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.104591       0.104675       0.104463       0.104641
Euro                              0.801094       0.798726       0.799742       0.799179
Japanese yen                      0.005056       0.005063       0.005075       0.005064
U.K. pound                        0.967697        0.96552       0.963426       0.966781
U.S. dollar                       0.760051       0.761271        0.76079       0.760616
Algerian dinar                    0.005694                      0.005693       0.005691
Australian dollar                 0.488941       0.490106       0.492155       0.494096
Botswana pula                     0.055636       0.055801        0.05569       0.055677
Brazilian real                    0.127008       0.125674       0.125334       0.125456
Brunei dollar                     0.566104       0.565118       0.564845       0.565472
Canadian dollar                   0.541424       0.541214       0.541256       0.541133
Chilean peso                       0.00078       0.000783       0.000777       0.000778
Czech koruna                      0.031867       0.031708       0.031712       0.031629
Danish krone                      0.107416       0.107101        0.10722       0.107153
Indian rupee                       0.00897       0.008989                      0.008982
Israeli New Shekel                0.210949       0.211288       0.209353       0.209536
Korean won                        0.000538       0.000542       0.000543       0.000545
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.47372        2.47689        2.47532        2.47556
Malaysian ringgit                 0.171472       0.170421        0.17018       0.170446
Mauritian rupee                   0.016149       0.016203       0.016215       0.016237
Mexican peso                      0.037633       0.037533       0.037434        0.03722
New Zealand dollar                0.445086        0.44698       0.447421       0.448801
Norwegian krone                   0.068705       0.068734       0.068771       0.068546
Omani rial                         1.97673         1.9799        1.97865         1.9782
Peruvian sol                      0.203931       0.203875       0.203583       0.203048
Philippine peso                   0.013019        0.01298       0.012951       0.012979
Polish zloty                      0.187417        0.18638       0.186454       0.186302
Qatari riyal                      0.208805        0.20914       0.209008        0.20896
Russian ruble                     0.007352       0.007303       0.007165       0.007097
Saudi Arabian riyal                0.20268       0.203006       0.202877       0.202831
Singapore dollar                  0.566104       0.565118       0.564845       0.565472
South African rand                0.042066       0.041924       0.042088       0.041889
Swedish krona                     0.069603       0.069166       0.069089       0.069331
Swiss franc                       0.860419       0.859174       0.860233       0.858968
Thai baht                                        0.022179         0.0221       0.022056
Trinidadian dollar                0.112732       0.112814       0.113171       0.112831
U.A.E. dirham                     0.206957        0.20729
Uruguayan peso                    0.017493       0.017586       0.017621       0.017614
=======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories