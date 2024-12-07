WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================= 06-Dec-24 ======================================================================================= Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ======================================================================================= Currency 05-Dec-24 04-Dec-24 03-Dec-24 02-Dec-24 ======================================================================================= Chinese yuan 0.104591 0.104675 0.104463 0.104641 Euro 0.801094 0.798726 0.799742 0.799179 Japanese yen 0.005056 0.005063 0.005075 0.005064 U.K. pound 0.967697 0.96552 0.963426 0.966781 U.S. dollar 0.760051 0.761271 0.76079 0.760616 Algerian dinar 0.005694 0.005693 0.005691 Australian dollar 0.488941 0.490106 0.492155 0.494096 Botswana pula 0.055636 0.055801 0.05569 0.055677 Brazilian real 0.127008 0.125674 0.125334 0.125456 Brunei dollar 0.566104 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 Canadian dollar 0.541424 0.541214 0.541256 0.541133 Chilean peso 0.00078 0.000783 0.000777 0.000778 Czech koruna 0.031867 0.031708 0.031712 0.031629 Danish krone 0.107416 0.107101 0.10722 0.107153 Indian rupee 0.00897 0.008989 0.008982 Israeli New Shekel 0.210949 0.211288 0.209353 0.209536 Korean won 0.000538 0.000542 0.000543 0.000545 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47372 2.47689 2.47532 2.47556 Malaysian ringgit 0.171472 0.170421 0.17018 0.170446 Mauritian rupee 0.016149 0.016203 0.016215 0.016237 Mexican peso 0.037633 0.037533 0.037434 0.03722 New Zealand dollar 0.445086 0.44698 0.447421 0.448801 Norwegian krone 0.068705 0.068734 0.068771 0.068546 Omani rial 1.97673 1.9799 1.97865 1.9782 Peruvian sol 0.203931 0.203875 0.203583 0.203048 Philippine peso 0.013019 0.01298 0.012951 0.012979 Polish zloty 0.187417 0.18638 0.186454 0.186302 Qatari riyal 0.208805 0.20914 0.209008 0.20896 Russian ruble 0.007352 0.007303 0.007165 0.007097 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20268 0.203006 0.202877 0.202831 Singapore dollar 0.566104 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 South African rand 0.042066 0.041924 0.042088 0.041889 Swedish krona 0.069603 0.069166 0.069089 0.069331 Swiss franc 0.860419 0.859174 0.860233 0.858968 Thai baht 0.022179 0.0221 0.022056 Trinidadian dollar 0.112732 0.112814 0.113171 0.112831 U.A.E. dirham 0.206957 0.20729 Uruguayan peso 0.017493 0.017586 0.017621 0.017614 =======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

