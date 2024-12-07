WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
=======================================================================================
06-Dec-24
=======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
=======================================================================================
Currency 05-Dec-24 04-Dec-24 03-Dec-24 02-Dec-24
=======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104591 0.104675 0.104463 0.104641
Euro 0.801094 0.798726 0.799742 0.799179
Japanese yen 0.005056 0.005063 0.005075 0.005064
U.K. pound 0.967697 0.96552 0.963426 0.966781
U.S. dollar 0.760051 0.761271 0.76079 0.760616
Algerian dinar 0.005694 0.005693 0.005691
Australian dollar 0.488941 0.490106 0.492155 0.494096
Botswana pula 0.055636 0.055801 0.05569 0.055677
Brazilian real 0.127008 0.125674 0.125334 0.125456
Brunei dollar 0.566104 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472
Canadian dollar 0.541424 0.541214 0.541256 0.541133
Chilean peso 0.00078 0.000783 0.000777 0.000778
Czech koruna 0.031867 0.031708 0.031712 0.031629
Danish krone 0.107416 0.107101 0.10722 0.107153
Indian rupee 0.00897 0.008989 0.008982
Israeli New Shekel 0.210949 0.211288 0.209353 0.209536
Korean won 0.000538 0.000542 0.000543 0.000545
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47372 2.47689 2.47532 2.47556
Malaysian ringgit 0.171472 0.170421 0.17018 0.170446
Mauritian rupee 0.016149 0.016203 0.016215 0.016237
Mexican peso 0.037633 0.037533 0.037434 0.03722
New Zealand dollar 0.445086 0.44698 0.447421 0.448801
Norwegian krone 0.068705 0.068734 0.068771 0.068546
Omani rial 1.97673 1.9799 1.97865 1.9782
Peruvian sol 0.203931 0.203875 0.203583 0.203048
Philippine peso 0.013019 0.01298 0.012951 0.012979
Polish zloty 0.187417 0.18638 0.186454 0.186302
Qatari riyal 0.208805 0.20914 0.209008 0.20896
Russian ruble 0.007352 0.007303 0.007165 0.007097
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20268 0.203006 0.202877 0.202831
Singapore dollar 0.566104 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472
South African rand 0.042066 0.041924 0.042088 0.041889
Swedish krona 0.069603 0.069166 0.069089 0.069331
Swiss franc 0.860419 0.859174 0.860233 0.858968
Thai baht 0.022179 0.0221 0.022056
Trinidadian dollar 0.112732 0.112814 0.113171 0.112831
U.A.E. dirham 0.206957 0.20729
Uruguayan peso 0.017493 0.017586 0.017621 0.017614
=======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments