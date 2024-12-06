AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Russian strike kills 7 in southern Ukraine

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2024 10:41pm

KYIV: A Russian strike on UKraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least seven people, the local governor said Friday.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

"The death toll has risen to seven people," he said in a post on Telegram, calling Russia a "terrorist state."

Ukrainian drone strike kills 3 in Russian-held town: Moscow

The attack comes after weeks of escalation in the near three-year war, with Moscow stepping up its attacks at the start of the freezing winter months.

An earlier strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rig killed two people and wounded 16, including a child, the state emergency services agency said.

"A three-storey building was destroyed, residential buildings and cars were damaged" in that attack, it said on Telegram.

