AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024
Markets

European stocks little changed ahead of US payrolls data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 03:40pm

European shares were little changed on Friday ahead of US payrolls data that could sway expectations around the Federal Reserve’s policy move later this month, while investors continued to monitor political ructions in France and South Korea.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.04% by 0813 GMT, following six consecutive days of gains. The index is on track for its best weekly performance in ten.

French assets were calmer after President Emmanuel Macron said he will appoint a new prime minister in the coming days whose top priority will be getting a 2025 budget adopted by parliament, after the government was toppled by lawmakers.

European stocks finish at one-month high

The country’s benchmark CAC 40 index rose 0.2%, hovering near a three-week high hit in the prior session. Focus will be on the highly anticipated US payrolls data for November, scheduled for 1430 GMT, that could alter the odds of a Fed rate cut this month.

Traders are currently pricing in a 68% chance of such a move.

Among individual stocks, Direct Line rose 8.5% after the British insurer said it was set to recommend a sweetened 3.61 billion pound ($4.60 billion) cash-and-stock takeover by Aviva, if the bigger rival makes a formal offer.

European shares

