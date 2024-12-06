AGL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.55%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.75%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
DFML 44.11 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.21%)
DGKC 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.29%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.06%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
KEL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.25%)
OGDC 195.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.06%)
PIBTL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
PPL 175.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PRL 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.64%)
PTC 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.34%)
SEARL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.16%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.99%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TREET 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (3.83%)
UNITY 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
BR100 11,711 Increased By 59.7 (0.51%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.07%)
KSE100 109,038 Increased By 799 (0.74%)
KSE30 33,921 Increased By 227 (0.67%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Beatles legend McCartney stars in new UK coin collection

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2024 01:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: There are few accolades missing from Beatles songwriter Paul McCartney’s stellar career, and now he is to be recognised with a collection of £5 ($6.35) coins, the UK’s Royal Mint said Friday.

The 82-year-old composer of timeless hits such as “Yesterday”, “Let it Be” and “Hey Jude” helped design the coin, and said being the star of the collection was “a huge honour”. “It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid,” he added.

The coin’s design features the psychedelic “magic piano” featured in the 1967 Magical Mystery Tour film, music notes chosen by McCartney, a bass guitar and the logo of his post-Beatles band Wings.

“Our coins recognise the greatest icons and events in British history, so it’s fitting that Paul McCartney’s remarkable music career is now celebrated on an official UK coin,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.

“What makes this coin extra special is that Paul has been involved throughout the design process… and we hope fans will enjoy the layered references to songs, instruments and bands,” she added.

McCartney has sold more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide and has just begun the European leg of his “Got Back” tour.

Keira Knightley finds wit and festive tension in spy series ‘Black Doves’

The coins can be bought on the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £15.50.

The Royal Mint will also next year auction a gold coin that weighs five kilogrammes, took over 250 hours to make and is signed by McCartney.

The £5 coin is issued as a souvenir for special occasions. They are not in ordinary circulation.

Magical Mystery McCartney UK coin collection

Comments

200 characters

Beatles legend McCartney stars in new UK coin collection

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Aurangzeb officially launches ESG Sustain

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices dip as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Read more stories