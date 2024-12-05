AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.39%)
AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (4.45%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.01%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
DFML 42.33 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.16%)
DGKC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.53%)
FCCL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.45%)
FFBL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.53%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.3%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (6.84%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.97%)
NBP 75.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
OGDC 195.60 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.38%)
PAEL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.55%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.57%)
PRL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.67%)
PTC 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TOMCL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TREET 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.79%)
TRG 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.86%)
UNITY 34.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.57%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 221.2 (1.96%)
BR30 34,980 Increased By 840.4 (2.46%)
KSE100 107,041 Increased By 1937 (1.84%)
KSE30 33,210 Increased By 655.9 (2.01%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Keira Knightley finds wit and festive tension in spy series ‘Black Doves’

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British actress Keira Knightley says her new series “Black Doves” stands out for its tongue in cheek take on the world of espionage.

Knightley, who also executive produced the show, plays Helen Webb, an undercover spy working for the secretive “Black Doves” intelligence organisation.

A loving mother of two, Helen has been married to a prominent British politician for years, pilfering and passing on his classified government data.

When her lover, a mysterious civil servant, is assassinated, Helen gets tangled in a web of conspiracies and risks her cover being blown.

“I was looking for a series to do, read the pilot and thought it was exactly what I was looking for. It’s a thriller, but it’s got this kind of amazing wit. It’s faintly ridiculous but in the most delicious kind of way,” Knightley said at the series’ premiere in London on Tuesday.

Ben Whishaw plays Helen’s sidekick Sam, a triggerman distracted by his past and complicated love life.

“It’s so unlikely-slash-absurd because I kill a whole small army of assassins by myself. All of them are sort of twice the size of me,” Whishaw said. “This show has a twinkle in its eye that means that it knows it’s being a bit ridiculous, but it’s going to go there anyway.”

New Natalia Lafourcade album celebrates music’s onstage evolutions

Knightley, 39, said she identified with her character’s capacity to compartmentalise the different parts of her personality.

“I’m a parent of two young girls and I’ve definitely got a child-friendly face when I’m with them. And then there’s other parts of my personality and they still exist, they just don’t necessarily get the air that they used to,” she said.

The six-part series was created and written by Joe Barton, whose previous credits include “Giri/Haji” and “The Lazarus Project”.

Barton said he wrote “Black Doves”, which is set in London in the lead up to Christmas, “on a bit of a whim” between Boxing Day and New Year two years ago.

“I felt like the setting sort of works quite interestingly against the spy stuff, it’s all the jolly and the tinsel, and it’s quite a dark time of year in a way, where everyone’s quite emotionally fraught. So it kind of adds to the tension,” he said.

“Black Doves” starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 5.

Netflix Black Doves Keira Knightley The Lazarus Project

Comments

200 characters

Keira Knightley finds wit and festive tension in spy series ‘Black Doves’

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories