Lindsey Vonn to launch ski racing return in Colorado

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2024 12:19pm
LOS ANGELES: Former Olympic and world champion Lindsey Vonn will launch her return to ski racing after a near six-year absence in second-tier races in Colorado this weekend, a source close to the skier confirmed to AFP.

Vonn, 40, will line up on Saturday and Sunday at the “FIS Fall Festival” at Copper Mountain, where two downhill races are scheduled for Saturday, followed by two super-G races on Sunday, the source told AFP, confirming a report in the US media.

Vonn said last month that she was targeting a return to World Cup racing.

FIS, the international ski federation, said Vonn had requested a “wild card” entry to compete in two super-G races at St. Moritz on December 21 and 22, taking advantage of a new invitation system that allows former stars to return to the elite circuit after years away from competition and to have better starting positions.

The races in Copper Mountain, where she has been training for several weeks, will allow Vonn to improve her FIS points ranking, for which a minimum level is required to enter World Cup speed events.

Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she’ll miss Beaver Creek World Cup races

Vonn left the sport in 2019 after a series of major injuries but she has been free of pain since a right knee replacement in April.

Vonn was the most decorated women’s skier with 82 World Cup victories when she retired.

Her mark has since been eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin’s 99.

She recorded her first World Cup victory in 2004 and won three Olympic medals – including downhill gold in 2010.

Vonn also won 20 World Cup titles, including four overall crystal globes, eight world championship medals and secured 137 World Cup podiums.

The next Winter Olympics take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

