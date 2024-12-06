Antony Blinken tells South Korea’s foreign minister he expects democratic process to prevail

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul, welcomed the lifting of martial law and said he expected the democratic process to prevail in the country, according to a State Department readout.

“The Secretary conveyed his confidence in the democratic resilience of the ROK during this period,” spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the statement, using the initials of the country’s official name, the Republic of Korea.