HANOI: Vietnam exported 698,000 metric tons of rice in November, up 16.3% from the same month a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

For the January-November period, the country exported 8.45 million tons of rice, up 10.6% from the previous year.

Rice export revenue over the 11-month period rose 22.3% to $5.3 billion, the General Statistics Office said.