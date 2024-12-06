New Zealand 86-5 as Brook ton puts England in charge

WELLINGTON: New Zealand lost five wickets to be on the ropes in response to England’s 280 after Harry Brook smashed a century on the first day of the second Test on Friday.

The Black Caps were 86-5 in Wellington, with England capturing the key wicket of Kane Williamson soon before stumps, leaving Tom Blundell at the crease on seven and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke yet to score.

It was a fast-moving opening day, in a similar vein to the first Test in Christchurch, which the tourists won by eight wickets in three and a half days.

Brook set the tone with his brilliant 123 off 115 balls, following on from his match-winning 171 at Hagley Oval.

He again rescued England, who had crumbled in the first hour to 43-4 after being sent in on a green Basin Reserve pitch.

New Zealand’s top order also struggled badly against seam and bounce through an intense last 26 overs of the day.

Devon Conway was caught behind off Gus Atkinson for 11 before fellow opener Tom Latham was clean-bowled by captain counterpart Ben Stokes for 17.

Rachin Ravindra departed for three, caught by a diving Brydon Carse in close off Chris Woakes.

The lively Carse (2-28) then claimed the scalp of dangerman Williamson, caught by diving wicketkeeper Ollie Pope for 37.

Daryl Mitchell, on six, snicked a second catch to Pope, down the leg side off Carse.

Williamson had survived some near scrapes early in his knock, including being bowled by a superb delivery from Carse, before the anguished seamer was found to have bowled a no-ball by overstepping the mark.

Brook sparkles again

Earlier, Brook’s fifth-wicket partnership with Pope (66) proved decisive, the pair counter-punching their way out of trouble with 174 off just 158 balls.

The stand was reminiscent of the first Test when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to revive their first innings.

Brook was run out on the last ball of the second session after powering England out of trouble to 259-7, before the final three wickets fell quickly after tea.

The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests, having scored 171 at Hagley Oval a week ago. The lanky 25-year-old’s power once again couldn’t be contained by New Zealand’s seam-heavy attack, striking five sixes and 11 fours before his concentration slipped.

Unchanged New Zealand stick with four seamers for second England Test

He set off for a single to short midwicket but Woakes didn’t respond and Brook was caught short when bowler Nathan Smith hit the stumps in his follow-through.

O’Rourke (3-49) earlier removed Pope, who mis-timed a pull shot, and the pace bowler struck again to dismiss Stokes for two, caught behind.

Smith (4-86) helped to wrap up the tail, having claimed two wickets with the new ball, along with Matt Henry (2-43).

New Zealand’s poor catching from Christchurch was quickly forgotten, snapping up three sharp chances in the opening overs.

Smith had both Jacob Bethell (16) and Joe Root (3) caught behind, with Mitchell grabbing a flyer with one hand at first slip to remove Root.