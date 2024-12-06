AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-06

Palm oil rises on forecasts of lower stocks

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday, helped by estimated lower November stocks in the country, the world’s second-largest palm oil exporter.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 106 ringgit, or 2.11%, to 5,138 ringgit ($1,161.13)a metric ton at closing. Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to have fallen to 1.79 million tons in November, a second consecutive monthly drop, as torrential rains disrupted production, a Reuters survey showed.

“The decline in stocks in November could lead the 2024 end stocks for Malaysian palm oil below 2 million tons, which would be a bullish sign for the palm oil price front going in to 2025,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin group.

Low stocks in Malaysia would be bullish for palm, as Indonesian palm oil export is expected to be tight due to its upcoming B40 biodiesel mandate and Ramadan holidays in the first quarter next year, he added. Key palm oil areas in Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, recorded surplus rainfall, which triggered landslide and hindered harvesting activities in some areas, while elsewhere, moderate rainfall patterns have sustained healthy palm growth, Bagani said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.3%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.04%. Soyoil rose 0.72% at the Chicago Board of Trade. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil rises on forecasts of lower stocks

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories