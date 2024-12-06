AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-06

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 173,235 tons of cargo comprising 115,565 tonnes of import cargo and 57,670 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 115,565 comprised of 72,563 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 453 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 296 tonnes of Chickpeas & 42,253 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,670 comprised of 31,530 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,512 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,472 tonnes of Rice

Around, 04 ships namely, Ocean Aglaia, Akij Star, Big Lilly and Chemroute Sky berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely MT Mardan, Interasia Amplify, Xin Hang Zhou and Kmtc Colombo sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Valence and Chemroad Orchid left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Marathopolis and Greentec are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 129,231 tonnes, comprising 92,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,654 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,942 Containers (3,396 TEUs Imports& 1,546 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Acuity, EM Zenith, Sea-fortress and Jaru Bhum & three more ships, Tiru, X-Press Mekong and One Readiness carrying Palm Kernel, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on Thursday 5th December, while three more container ships, MSC Maria Clara, MSC York-VII and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at port on Friday 6th December, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories