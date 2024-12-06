Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 173,235 tons of cargo comprising 115,565 tonnes of import cargo and 57,670 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 115,565 comprised of 72,563 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 453 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 296 tonnes of Chickpeas & 42,253 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,670 comprised of 31,530 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,512 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,472 tonnes of Rice

Around, 04 ships namely, Ocean Aglaia, Akij Star, Big Lilly and Chemroute Sky berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely MT Mardan, Interasia Amplify, Xin Hang Zhou and Kmtc Colombo sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Valence and Chemroad Orchid left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Marathopolis and Greentec are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 129,231 tonnes, comprising 92,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,654 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,942 Containers (3,396 TEUs Imports& 1,546 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Acuity, EM Zenith, Sea-fortress and Jaru Bhum & three more ships, Tiru, X-Press Mekong and One Readiness carrying Palm Kernel, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on Thursday 5th December, while three more container ships, MSC Maria Clara, MSC York-VII and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at port on Friday 6th December, 2024.

