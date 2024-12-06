AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Spot rate loses Rs100 per maund

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Dherki were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund (Primark), 800 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund (Primark), 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund (Balochi), 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund (stock), 800 bales of Fort Abbbas were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

