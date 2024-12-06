AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-06

Gold prices firm as spotlight shifts to US payrolls data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

NEW YORK: Gold prices steadied on Thursday as investors held back from placing big bets ahead of US non-farm payrolls data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory as markets awaited this year’s final policy-setting meeting.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,649.69 per ounce, as of 1221 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.1% to $2,673.30. The market’s focus is on initial jobless claims due later in the day and the US non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, with the payrolls likely increasing by 200,000 jobs in the month after rising by only 12,000 in October.

A robust NFP number is more or less priced in, and if we see weakness in the report, it could add some support to gold prices as the market is kind of pricing in that the US economy is doing quite well, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Gold market is seeing “a relatively tight range. It does indicate the market is lacking a bit of oxygen, lacking a bit of directional input,” Hansen said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US economy is stronger than expected and suggested a more cautious stance towards interest rate cuts. Traders are pricing in a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Gold Gold Prices US gold prices gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices firm as spotlight shifts to US payrolls data

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories