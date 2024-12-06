AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir commemorated

Press Release Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

RAWALPINDI: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, a paragon of valour and patriotism.

During the 1971 War, Major Shabbir Sharif, also a recipient of the Sitara-e-Jurat for his gallantry in the 1965 War, was tasked with securing a strategically critical high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks. On the night of 5th/6th December, he displayed unparalleled courage by engaging in hand-to-hand combat and eliminating Major Narain Singh, the company commander of the 4 Jat Regiment.

On 6th December, he valiantly repelled repeated enemy counterattacks, personally destroying advancing tanks with a recoilless rifle. Having successfully captured the objective and defended it against successive assaults, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed embraced martyrdom when struck by an Indian tank round.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s extraordinary courage, unwavering dedication, and supreme sacrifice epitomize the highest ideals of patriotism and military excellence. He etched his legacy in history with his blood, defending the motherland against overwhelming odds.

As a grateful nation, we honour our gallant heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their indomitable spirit continues to inspire generations, and their memory remains eternally enshrined in the annals of our history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

