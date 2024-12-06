PM reaffirms support for just struggle of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination, freedom, and justice.

During a meeting, the prime minister discussed issues concerning mutual interest with Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israel’s genocide of innocent Palestinians, emphasizing the deteriorating circumstances since October 7, 2023, which have led to the deaths of over 43,000 individuals and injuries to more than 105,000 others.

The prime minister expressed his deep disappointment regarding lack of global accountability of Israel and reiterated the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to the suffering Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

He assured the ambassador that the entire Pakistani nation stood united in its solidarity with the brave Palestinian people and would continue to support them in every possible way.

The PM also stressed upon the need for a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution, with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, in accordance with the UN’s relevant resolutions.

Ambassador Zaid deeply appreciated Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Palestinian people during their present ordeal, as well as Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian question.

He thanked the prime minister for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.

