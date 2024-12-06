AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Nov terrorist attacks surge 27pc MoM

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan experienced 61 terrorist attacks in November 2024, marking a 27 percent increase compared to the previous month.

The number of fatalities rose sharply by 69 percent, increasing from 100 in October to 169 in November. Another 225 people were injured in these attacks.

The proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out 12 attacks during the last month, including three major or high-impact incidents. These attacks claimed 45 lives, more than the fatalities resulted from attacks by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

This surge in frequency and intensity in BLA attacks reflects a significant evolution in the group’s operational strategy and capabilities, which necessitates a revised approach by the Pakistani state to address the growing threat.

These details were revealed by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank working on conflict and peace related affairs in the country and the wider region, in its “Monthly Security Review of Pakistan”.

The report noted that a total of seven incidents of sectarian violence were recorded during the month in Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including two terrorist attacks and five incidents of violent sectarian clashes. As many as 115 people lost their lives and 137 others were injured in these incidents. The recent spree of violent clashes started following a November 21 attack on passenger buses.

As many as 41 terrorist attacks occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including two sectarian attacks in Kurram, which claimed 114 lives and injured 95 others. The banned TTP, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and a few local Taliban groups were reportedly involved in most of these attacks.

Balochistan experienced 19 terrorist incidents, which resulted in 55 deaths and injured 130 others. Most of these deaths (about 91 percent) resulted from three major or high-impact attacks that targeted passengers including security personnel at the railways station in Quetta, a police van in Mastung, and a security check-post in Kalat.

No terrorist attack took place in Sindh during the month of November 2024. However, militants attacked a security check-post in Dera Ghazi Khan district in Punjab, which was repulsed.

A total of six incidents of border violence or incursion were recorded at Pakistan’s frontier with Afghanistan. As many as 25 militants were killed and 11 others injured in these incidents.

Security forces and the counterterrorism departments (CTDs) of the police also conducted 19 anti-militant operations, which resulted in the killing of 53 militants. Fourteen out of the 19 total reported operations took place in KP, while five operations happened in Balochistan province.

Overall, 98 incidents of various forms of conflict-related violence were documented across Pakistan in November 2024.

These incidents resulted in the death of 338 individuals and left 411 others injured.

