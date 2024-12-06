AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Markets Print 2024-12-06

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 05, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 277.16
Open Offer     Rs 278.91
========================

