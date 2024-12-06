Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 05, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.16
Open Offer Rs 278.91
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 5
|
278.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 5
|
277.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 5
|
150.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 5
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 5
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 5
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 5
|
6,086.49
|
India Sensex / Dec 5
|
80,796.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 5
|
39,435.63
|
Nasdaq / Dec 5
|
19,735.12
|
Hang Seng / Dec 5
|
19,518.69
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 5
|
8,344.30
|
Dow Jones / Dec 5
|
45,014
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 5
|
20,253.93
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 4
|
235,940
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 5
|
68.54
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 5
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 5
|
2,649.45
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 5
|
71.32
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 6
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.17
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
639.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
64.26
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
151.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,117.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
13.57
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
257,531,069
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
213,200,271
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 6
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
89,650,764
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 6
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
75,744,156
▲ 0.00
|
Power Cement / Dec 6
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
69,203,491
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
58,983,939
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 6
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
37,808,495
▲ 0.00
|
Symmetry Group / Dec 6
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
34,391,285
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 6
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
33,952,255
▲ 0.00
