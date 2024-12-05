AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut bets, OPEC+ output delay

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, helped by investor confidence in a U.S. interest rate cut and a potential delay in OPEC+’s planned output increase.

Markets currently see a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Market’s attention is likely to shift to the U.S. payrolls report on Friday, followed by inflation data for November expected next week.

The Fed’s decisions impact the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies in the region are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.9% and Riyad Bank increasing 3.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, pared some gains after a source told Reuters OPEC+ had agreed to delay a planned oil output hike until April 2025.

The planned delay comes as OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus allies including Russia - tries to support prices as it wrestles with weak demand, notably from China, and rising supply outside the producer group.

Most Gulf markets end higher ahead of US jobs data, Powell speech

The Qatari benchmark finished 0.5% higher, led by a 0.6% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Dubai’s main share index, however, fell 0.7%, hit by a 5.8% fall in toll operator Salik Company.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished flat.

Separately, Egypt plans to list three or four military-owned companies on the stock exchange, with the detailed government IPO schedule to be released next week, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a press conference on Wednesday.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.4% to 11,932
 ABU DHABI       up 0.1% to 9,277
 DUBAI           lost 0.7% to 4,820
 QATAR           gained 0.5% to 10,392
 EGYPT           was flat at 30,840
 BAHRAIN         closed flat at 2,036
 OMAN            eased 0.1% to 4,572
 KUWAIT          added 0.2% to 7,808
---------------------------------------
