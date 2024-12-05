AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper ticks lower on weak risk appetite, uncertainty on China

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 05:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by lacklustre risk appetite amid uncertainty about stimulus in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.1% to $9,078 per metric ton by 1122 GMT.

“Copper is range-bound because people have exited, there’s no risk appetite,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

LME copper has shed 10% since touching a four-month peak on Sept. 30, partly due to disappointment about the lack of aggressive fiscal stimulus measures by China to boost its sluggish economy.

Investors are hoping to hear more details from the Central Economic Work Conference later this month, where top leaders will set economic growth targets and plan the agenda for next year.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 0.3% down at 74,530 yuan ($10,258.77) a ton.

Also pressuring the market is concern about the impact of tariffs proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and any retaliatory action from Beijing.

Copper prices slide under pressure from stronger dollar

“A (potential) trade war between the U.S. and China comes at a time of already moribund growth in the latter, with trade restrictions only to weaken demand further,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

LME aluminium declined 0.4% to $2,637 a ton, having been hit by producer selling when it approaches the $2,700 area, Munro said.

“Some of the producers are having to lock in power hedges so they buy the power and sell the metal against it,” he said.

Aluminium is the most power-intensive metal to produce.

LME lead rose 0.2% to $2,090.50 a ton after touching $2,099, the strongest since Oct. 17 on short-covering.

LME nickel fell 0.8% to $15,975, zinc was up 0.3% at $3,108.50 and tin added 0.6% to $29,195.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper ticks lower on weak risk appetite, uncertainty on China

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan indicted in GHQ attack case

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs4.5bn profit in July-Sept quarter

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Sri Lanka to ink debt deals by year’s end: minister

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

Read more stories