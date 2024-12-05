AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa fight back after losing early wickets to Sri Lanka

Reuters Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 06:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GQEBERHA: Captain Temba Bavuma and batting partner Ryan Rickleton led a fight back for South Africa as the home side reached 179-4 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka took three wickets in the opening session after the home side had won the toss and decided to bat but Bavuma and Rickleton put on 133 for the fourth wicket before the skipper was dismissed in the penultimate over before tea.

Bavuma was tempted into taking on a series of short balls, eventually gloving a swing to Asitha Fernando’s rising delivery and giving away his wicket when looking well set to go on and reach three figures. Bavuma has now made 23 Test fifties but only gone onto a Test century three times.

Rickleton, drafted into the side after injury to all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in last week’s first Test, brought up his maiden Test 50 in 121 balls and was 72 not out, along with David Bedingham on one.

Earlier, Lahiru Kumara took his 100th Test wicket as he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20 and followed that up with the dismissal of home favourite Tristan Stubbs, who was caught behind for four runs.

Kumara’s pair of wickets, at the cost of 38 runs, came after Tony de Zorzi had been dismissed first ball, trapped leg before wicket by Asitha Fernando in the second over of the day.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test

De Zorzi attempted a review of the decision against him but failed while Markram’s run of mediocre Test scores continued as he went for a booming drive to a ball that came back in at the right-hander and played onto his wicket. Markram has averaged 25 runs over his last 10 Test innings.

Stubbs, who scored a century in the first Test last week and would have been looking for more runs on his home field, pushed at a rising delivery with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis taking a sharp diving catch.

Both countries are looking for victory to stay on track for a place in next year’s World Test Championship final.

South Africa won last week’s first Test in Durban by 233 runs.

Temba Bavuma Cricket South Africa Durban Sri Lanka vs south africa test Port Elizabeth

Comments

200 characters

South Africa fight back after losing early wickets to Sri Lanka

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

PIA names acting CEO as it prepares to resume European flights

Oil pares some gains after source says OPEC+ to delay output hike

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs4.5bn profit in July-Sept quarter

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Sri Lanka to ink debt deals by year’s end: minister

Read more stories