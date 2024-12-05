AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 02:00pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 11.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments in 2025 between Jan. 1-15, Jan 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

These are the same shipment periods as in Wednesday’s tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat closing on Dec. 10.

