AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise on US rate-cut bets, ahead of OPEC+ meet

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by growing confidence in a likely US interest rate cuts and ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made balanced comments at a New York Times event on Wednesday, describing the economy as in good shape but not really pushing back on market pricing for rate cuts.

Market’s attention is likely to shift to the US payrolls report on Friday, followed by inflation data for November expected next week.

Markets currently see a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s decisions significantly impact the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies in the region are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.



The Abu Dhabi benchmark index added 0.1%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were mostly stable ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see what the producer group would do next on supply cuts while also monitoring geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

The Qatari benchmark rose 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank increasing 0.7%.

DUbai’s main share index, however, fell 0.3%, hit by a 5.4% fall in toll operator Salik Co.

OPEC+ Gulf stock markets MENA

