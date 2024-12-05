AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.39%)
AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (4.45%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.01%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
DFML 42.33 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.16%)
DGKC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.53%)
FCCL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.45%)
FFBL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.53%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.3%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (6.84%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.97%)
NBP 75.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
OGDC 195.60 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.38%)
PAEL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.55%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.57%)
PRL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.67%)
PTC 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TOMCL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TREET 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.79%)
TRG 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.86%)
UNITY 34.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.57%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 221.2 (1.96%)
BR30 34,980 Increased By 840.4 (2.46%)
KSE100 107,041 Increased By 1937 (1.84%)
KSE30 33,210 Increased By 655.9 (2.01%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia’s November seaborne diesel exports rise as production increases, LSEG data shows

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s seaborne diesel and gasoil exports rose in November on increased fuel production following a reduction in seasonal and unplanned refinery maintenance, LSEG and market sources data show.

Offline primary oil refining capacity in November stood at 2.4 million tons from 4.6 million tons in October, Reuters calculations, based on data from industry sources, showed.

A decline in idle capacity means refineries consume more feedstock to produce oil products.

In total, diesel and gasoil exports from Russian ports rose last month to around 2.83 million metric tons, up 11% from October, based on LSEG shipping data.

Russia’s November seaborne fuel supplies to Turkiye rose by 9.4% from the previous month to 1.34 million tons, the data showed. Diesel exports to Brazil increased by 11% last month from October to 422,000 tons, based on the shipping data.

Turkiye and Brazil remain the main importers of Russian diesel since the European Union’s full embargo on fuel imports from Russia went into effect in February 2023.

Talks under way to import Russian oil: minister

Diesel and gasoil exports to African countries in November stood roughly at October levels of 550,000 tons.

Ghana, Tunisia and Egypt were among the top importers, shipping data showed.

Tankers carrying around 270,000 tons of Russian diesel are bound for ship-to-ship transfers near the Italian port of Augusta and the Greek islands.

Those cargoes are underway, and their final destinations are as yet unknown.

Russia Brazil diesel Russian oil Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s November seaborne diesel exports rise as production increases, LSEG data shows

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories