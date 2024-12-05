AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-05

Shibli Faraz resigns as member of JCP

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directives of jailed chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Shibli Faraz tendered his resignation on Wednesday as member of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) with request to National Assembly Speaker to nominate Ali Zafar as his replacement.

The decision comes a day after the resignation of Omar Ayub as a member of the JCP, nominating Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to represent the party on the 13-member commission.

In his resignation, Faraz said that it had always been his “earnest desire to contribute meaningfully towards the betterment of the judicial system in the country and striving to uphold the principles of justice.”

He said that “this role was not only deeply challenging but also immensely close to my heart, given its critical importance to the national interest, particularly in light of recent amendments and the growing erosion of justice that the nation continues to face.”

“I find myself unjustly entangled in a series of false cases. Despite my efforts to address these allegations, a new wave of FIRs has been registered against me, further exacerbating my situation. These circumstances have rendered it impossible for me to devote the undivided attention and focus that this significant responsibility demands,” he added.

Faraz, along with three other lawmakers from Senate and National Assembly, had been nominated last month, following reconstitution of JCP after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The JCP is headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan and consists of two senators, two members of National Assembly, three senior most Supreme Court judges, a senior most judge of the constitutional bench, law minister, attorney general for Pakistan and a lawyer with a minimum of 15 years of experience practicing in Supreme Court nominated by Pakistan Bar Council for a two-year term.

