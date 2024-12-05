Fazl, Bilawal discuss Madrassah Registration Bill

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday, held a meeting with the chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and took stock of country’s political situation.

During the meeting with the PPP chairman, Maulana expressed serious reservation over the delay in President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s signatures on Madrassah Registration Bill which was passed by both the houses of the parliament a month ago. Addressing Maulana’s concern, Bilawal said that he will talk to the government on the subject of delay in the presidential signature on the bill.

JUI is questioning the PPP and the government over formal approval of the bill by the president of Pakistan as it was passed by both the houses of the parliament.

A day earlier, the JUI chief has warned the government of starting an anti-government movement in case the government does not approve the madrassah bill by December 7.

Maulana expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the approval of the bill, which is aimed at regulating the country’s religious schools, or madrassahs. The bill, which was passed by Parliament, is yet to be signed into law by the government.

He stated that if the bill was not signed by December 7, he would announce his next course of action during a rally in Peshawar on December 8. The rally, titled, the “Israel Murdabad” demonstration, is expected to serve as a platform for the JUI-F to declare a large protest movement.

The JUI chief expressed frustration, stating, “The government has ignored the bill passed by Parliament and opted to legislate on its own terms.” He demanded the government explain why it had yet to sign the law into effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024